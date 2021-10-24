Rare Legal Proceeding Examining Eric Garner’s Killing Set To Start Monday

Monday marks the beginning of a judicial inquiry into the killing of Eric Garner. Over seven years after his killing, police and city officials may finally be held accountable for Garner’s death. Advocates, including Garner’s mother, Gwen Carr, have been undeterred in demand for accountability in the years since Garner was taken away from his family and community.
As reported by the Gothamist, the inquiry is a rare legal maneuver. The Gothamist also noted that lawyers for the de Blasio administration argued the mayor and police commissioner do not have a duty to discipline; it’s “discretionary.”
Several officers are expected to testify during the proceedings. Community organizers are encouraging people to tune in and show support during the inquiry and virtually “packing the court.” Communities United for Police Reform will be providing highlights and summaries across its social media platforms.
“This is an historic moment,” New York state Rep. Julia Salazar tweeted. “For the first time in over 100 years, a judicial inquiry is scheduled to move forward in New York City courts. The Carr v. de Blasio proceedings will be remote but accessible to the public. As ever, I’m amazed by the courage of Eric Garner’s family.”
The inquiry is expected to last up to three weeks. According to Communities United for Police Reform, Justice Joan A. Madden permitted a judicial inquiry to proceed after the city requested a prior lawsuit be dismissed.
The inquiry has five specific areas of consideration as they relate to suspected violations or neglect of duty related to:
– the stop, arrest, and use of force against Mr. Garner;
– the filing of false official documents concerning Mr. Garner’s arrest;
– the leaking of Mr. Garner’s alleged arrest history and medical condition in the autopsy report;
– the alleged lack of medical care provided to Mr. Garner by police officers.
– the judicial inquiry will also examine violations and neglect of duties related to the discipline, or lack thereof, for the officers, in relation to the categories above.
Garner’s family and supporters have endured over the past seven years, as the NYPD has shown no remorse in many instances opting for displays representative of the blue line.
As previously reported by NewsOne, Pantaleo’s appeal of his termination was rejected earlier this year by a New York appeals court. Killed over seven years ago after undercover NYPD officers approached him for allegedly selling untaxed loose cigarettes, the judicial inquiry in many respects represents the last chance at justice for Garner.
Vote Yes on 2: Minneapolis Deserves Big Change Not More Small Promises
Denied! Daniel Pantaleo’s Appeal To Rejoin NYPD Is Rejected After Eric Garner Chokehold Death Firing
This is 27 year old Antwan Gilmore. He was killed YESTERDAY by DC police. The cop found him asleep in his car, tapped on the window, and immediately fired multiple shots and killed him. pic.twitter.com/cYUgNuR47m 38 YEAR OLD DETROIT BLACK MAN SHOT IN BACK 8X AND KILLED IN CRESCENT CITY CA. OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING? #BlackLivesMatter: 22-year-old Tory Brown was gunned down by officers who said he had a warrant out of Clayton County for violation of probation, and that he refused to comply.https://t.co/l5SWDJqQcl pic.twitter.com/ccoimuy9W9 he was only 21 years old, he refused to leave a parking lot and they shot him 24 times. his name was ryan leroux, we need to get him justice. pic.twitter.com/0C63gketSS Demetrius Stanley was murdered by plain clothes police officers two nights ago. They came in an unmarked van and were stalking the outside of Demetrius’ family home. He went outside to check and they shot him from inside their car. They never ID themselves. #ripmeech#blackpower pic.twitter.com/qYL1GHNsho 27-year old Ashton Pinke was shot-and-killed by Mesquite Police Department officers, today. Investigators report he charged with a “knife and a club” following a 911 hang-up call by a screaming woman. Family members question the report. Our full story airs on @FOX4 at 9/10. pic.twitter.com/SD2AAK76p3 BREAKING: The man fatally shot by a deputy today in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, was Andrew Brown. At 5 @wsbtv: the family of 35 year old Matthew Williams are demanding that body camera footage of his shooting death be released. Dekalb police shot & killed Williams at his home Monday. They say he lunged at officers with a knife. Family say he was running away from officers pic.twitter.com/Ky4ssoYTFp JUSTICE FOR MCHALE ROSE! Xzavier Hill's family deserves justice. Virginia laws do not require the VSP to release footage, nor to wear body cameras. He was 18, and his whole life was ahead of him. Man shot to death in Police involved shooting in Newark is identified as 39 year old Carl Dorsey III. https://t.co/hdtmb6w0Il An attorney who has represented the families of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor says he is now working for the family of Andre' Hill, the man killed by a Columbus police officer early Tuesday.https://t.co/9yXaqYKHfu Joshua Feast was fatally shot in the BACK by La Marque PD officer Jose Santos as he was running away, posing no threat. Witnesses report Santos refused to render aid to Joshua after shooting him AND then kicked his body, already debilitated by the bullet. #JusticeForJoshuaFeast pic.twitter.com/zO46PCsGzO A Florida sheriff's officer shot and killed two Black teens, A.J. Crooms and Sincere Pierce. MOTHER SPEAKS: Cynthia Green of #Cocoa speaks out about her son 18 yr old Sincere Pierce, shot and killed in deputy involved double shooting last Friday. Says she isn’t getting answers and still hasn’t seen her son’s body. @MyNews13 #News13Brevard pic.twitter.com/hYFxZEOqz6 Then they murdered Walter Wallace JR. #justiceforwalterwallace pic.twitter.com/JdCBgmMVl3 The Texas police officer who fatally shot Jonathan Price has been arrested and charged with murder. His bail has been set at 1 million dollars. I'm glad. RIP Jonathan, rest in power. pic.twitter.com/Mw5GMQX0Eb Say his name #deonkay The killing of Daniel Prude by Rochester police officers is unacceptable, and we need real answers for why this happened and why it took so long to come out. Yesterday in SA cops killed Sergeant Damian Lamar Daniels in front of his home. His family asked the Red Cross to get him to the VA. This is #DijonKizzee, 29 yrs old and shot and killed by LA Sheriffs after being stopped for a bike violation. Cops handcuffed his lifeless body. While police investigations can drag on for months/years, cops have already claimed he ran away, and dropped clothes and a gun. #BLM pic.twitter.com/pM6mQfWLeQ in an attempt to disperse crowds, #DavidMcAtee, a louisville bbq chef known for serving cops free meals, was shot and killed by the police last night. he was unarmed. not only were the officers’ bodycams off, but they also left his body on the street for 12 hours. This is #GeorgeFloyd speaking to the youth before he died. pic.twitter.com/sMV8YOoTlQ The GBI is investigating an OIS involving the Evans County Sheriff's Office and Yassin Mohamed. Mohamed is deceased. https://t.co/KwJi3e1YDc pic.twitter.com/2LQNnEhWOE Montgomery County Police Tweet Video Of Cop Shooting Finan H. Berhe In Maryland https://t.co/HzNV24ZpZB The City of Minneapolis has reached a $795,000 settlement with the family of Terrance Franklin, fatally shot by officers in 2013.https://t.co/ewKclYB2Pg pic.twitter.com/JzMIl7USoh They murdered my cousin. How do you have someone in handcuffs and in a seat belt and shoot them multilpe times.All cops aren't bad but those were. I will fight with the last breath in me for justice. William Green was a family man, a working man. Funny. Loving. Love and miss you. pic.twitter.com/PhM3a6C7uj This is a 2019 mugshot of the murder suspect Cobb police shot & killed today. Samuel Mallard, 19, was previously arrested for impersonating officers a half dozen times. In the 2020 case, the GBI says he’s involved in a murder/robbery. CCPD says there are other suspects. @wsbtv https://t.co/7EfuVQLmNB pic.twitter.com/ttWg5HjFkj Grand jury rules fatal officers' shooting of Devon Bailey was justified. https://t.co/MHXYQn87aH Former Officer Robert Olsen killed Anthony Hill over four years ago and was finally convicted (not of murder). Will get get the Amber Guyger treatment? #AnthonyHillhttps://t.co/HZVf3tOEOL BREAKING NEWS OUT OF SOUTH BEND: Please join the family of Jamarion Robinson and community organizations on 8/5 to demand #justiceforjam #justiceforjamarion #76shots pic.twitter.com/wpVAoqmiQA Gregory Hill, Jr. - the family of Greg Hill grants permission to use these photos to honor Greg or tell his story. pic.twitter.com/uhn1RbEQBv This is Jaquavion Slaton, the 20-year-old who was was shot & killed by Fort Worth Police on Sunday. Community demanding release of body camera video, but FWPD hasn’t said when/if that will happen. #WFAA pic.twitter.com/iakQyWrRCl One of six officers who fired at Willie McCoy had killed unarmed man in 2018 || Via: Guardian https://t.co/CjrSIa8r1Z Family of D’Ettrick Griffin, man fatally shot by police while trying to steal an unmarked cruiser, is suing City of Atlanta and officer involved https://t.co/4oBbxFAvoF pic.twitter.com/0KMeVwST9I Security guard Jemel Roberson was holding down a shooting suspect when police burst in and shot Roberson instead. pic.twitter.com/zNsYvQMRg8 #NCCU remembers Fallen Eagle, Mr. DeAndre Ballard. A vigil will be held on Sun., 9/23, 11 a.m., in the A.E. Student Union lobby. https://t.co/4rnPAX1wlG #SoarInPeace pic.twitter.com/RZZxKJaivh The young man who was killed by a Dallas police officer in his own apartment this morning has been identified as 26-year-old Botham Jean. He worked at the PwC firm in Downtown Dallas. https://t.co/oyjHMdMXVv pic.twitter.com/uSvJWJ062e Please, do not forget #BlackLivesMatter #StephonClark pic.twitter.com/474DSVBGLm DeJuan Guillory #TakeAKnee4Me pic.twitter.com/SrSaweU6dY Patrick Harmon was shot and killed by police in Salt Lake City, Utah. The district attorney says the shooting was "legally justified." pic.twitter.com/zYBOwlTzRb Friends and family of Jonathan Heart aka Sky Young, a young #homeless man killed last Sunday at a Walgreens in #Hollywood for allegedly shoplifting, gather tonight to remember the 20-year-old. pic.twitter.com/uiMRiFnutq Dash cam footage of police killing Maurice Granton Jr. has been released. His family says it proves that he was unarmed pic.twitter.com/YLAM7my1ny
118 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
1. George Watson
1 of 117
2. Antwan Gilmore
2 of 117
3. Robert Anderson, 38
3 of 117
38YR OLD ROBERT ANDERSON FROM DETROIT, MICHIGAN.
Man killed in officer-involved shooting #newsroom #community #news #ca…https://t.co/6O4kSFS7il https://t.co/ujKUbfxHzX
4. Tory Brown, 22
4 of 117
5. Ryan LeRoux, 21
5 of 117
6. Leneal Frazier, 40
Source:Getty
6 of 117
7. Demetrius Stanley, 31
7 of 117
8. Ashton Pinke, 27
8 of 117
9. Andrew Brown, 42
9 of 117
Deputies were serving a search warrant when Brown was shot while driving away, witnesses say.
Neighbors say they heard anywhere from 6 to 8 shots. https://t.co/w7dyIQ5zdX
10. Matthew Williams, 35
10 of 117
11. Daunte Wright, 20
Source:Twitter/@MeritLaw
11 of 117
12. Marvin D. Scott III, 26
Source:GoFundMe
12 of 117
13. Kurt Reinhold, 42
Source:Getty
13 of 117
14. McHale Rose, 19
14 of 117
Mchale was killed by 4 officers within hours of the killing of Dreasjon Reed. Because of this, his story has gotten clouded and we need awareness! Mchale was a personal friend of mine and the sweetest boy ever. He & his family deserve justice! pic.twitter.com/SutjQn4fjy
15. Xzavier Hill, 18
Source:Change.org
15 of 117
NAACP: Justice For Xzavier - Sign the Petition! https://t.co/a30fgNP9mk via @Change
16. Frederick Cox, 18
Source:Facebook/Tenicka Shannon
16 of 117
17. Patrick Warren Sr.
Source:Patrick Warren Jr.
17 of 117
18. Carl Dorsey III, 39
18 of 117
19. Dolal Idd, 23
Source:GoFundMe
19 of 117
20. Andre' Hill, 47
20 of 117
21. Joshua Feast
21 of 117
22. Maurice Gordon
Source:Mercury LLC
22 of 117
23. Casey Goodson Jr.
Source:Walton + Brown, LLP
23 of 117
24. Rodney Applewhite
Source:Ben Crump
24 of 117
25. A.J. Crooms
25 of 117
Here's what we know so far: pic.twitter.com/A8FRNS93L6
26. Sincere Pierce
26 of 117
27. Walter Wallace Jr.
27 of 117
28. Marcellis Stinnette, teen killed by police in Waukegan, Illinois
Source:Twitter
28 of 117
29. Jonathan Price
29 of 117
30. Deon Kay
30 of 117
Say his name #deonkay
Say his name #deonkay
Say his name #deonkay
Say his name #deonkay
He just turned 18 and @DCPoliceDept murdered him pic.twitter.com/NjyGxYB8ar
31. Daniel Prude
31 of 117
Trained medical professionals should respond to mental health crises, not armed officers. pic.twitter.com/EPhH9inn1x
32. Damian Daniels
32 of 117
He had a legal gun on his hip that he never removed. He didn’t want to go and he struggled when they tried to force him.
So they killed him. pic.twitter.com/q6U7OSXb6D
33. Dijon Kizzee
33 of 117
34. Trayford Pellerin
Source:GoFundMe
34 of 117
35. David McAtee
35 of 117
say his name. pic.twitter.com/kqOPku8iuQ
36. Natosha “Tony” McDade
36 of 117
37. George Floyd
37 of 117
38. Yassin Mohamed
38 of 117
39. Finan H. Berhe
39 of 117
40. Sean Reed
Source:Twitter
40 of 117
41. Steven Demarco Taylor
Source:S. Lee Merritt
41 of 117
42. Ariane McCree
Source:The Herald/YouTube
42 of 117
43. Terrance Franklin
43 of 117
44. Miles Hall
Source:KRON4
44 of 117
45. Darius Tarver
Source:S. Lee Merritt
45 of 117
46. William Green
46 of 117
47. Samuel David Mallard, 19
47 of 117
48. Kwame "KK" Jones, 17
Source:facebook
48 of 117
49. De’von Bailey, 19
49 of 117
50. Christopher Whitfield, 31
50 of 117
51. Anthony Hill, 26
51 of 117
52. De'Von Bailey, 19
52 of 117
53. Eric Logan, 54
53 of 117
Two lawyers representing the estate of 54-year-old Eric Logan, who was shot and killed by a South Bend police officer, have sued that officer, Sgt. Ryan O'Neill and Mayor Pete Buttigieg.
The suit was filed in federal court today.
(READ THREAD) pic.twitter.com/frOpKFQIAV
54. Jamarion Robinson, 26
54 of 117
55. Gregory Hill Jr., 30
55 of 117
56. JaQuavion Slaton, 20
56 of 117
57. Ryan Twyman, 24
57 of 117
58. Brandon Webber, 20
58 of 117
59. Jimmy Atchison, 21
59 of 117
60. Willie McCoy, 20
60 of 117
61. Emantic "EJ" Fitzgerald Bradford Jr., 21
61 of 117
62. D’ettrick Griffin, 18
62 of 117
63. Jemel Roberson, 26
Source:false
63 of 117
64. DeAndre Ballard, 23
Source:false
64 of 117
65. Botham Shem Jean, 26
Source:false
65 of 117
66. Antwon Rose Jr., 17
Source:false
66 of 117
67. Robert Lawrence White, 41
Source:false
67 of 117
68. Anthony Lamar Smith, 24
Source:Getty
68 of 117
69. Ramarley Graham, 18
Source:Getty
69 of 117
70. Manuel Loggins Jr., 31
Source:Getty
70 of 117
71. Trayvon Martin, 17
Source:Getty
71 of 117
72. Wendell Allen, 20
Source:Getty
72 of 117
73. Kendrec McDade, 19
Source:Getty
73 of 117
74. Larry Jackson Jr., 32
Source:Getty
74 of 117
75. Jonathan Ferrell, 24
Source:Getty
75 of 117
76. Jordan Baker, 26
Source:Getty
76 of 117
77. Victor White lll, 22
Source:Getty
77 of 117
78. Dontre Hamilton, 31
Source:Getty
78 of 117
79. Eric Garner, 43
Source:Getty
79 of 117
80. John Crawford lll, 22
Source:Getty
80 of 117
81. Michael Brown, 18
Source:Getty
81 of 117
82. Ezell Ford, 25
Source:Getty
82 of 117
83. Dante Parker, 36
Source:Getty
83 of 117
84. Kajieme Powell, 25
Source:Getty
84 of 117
85. Laquan McDonald, 17
Source:Getty
85 of 117
86. Akai Gurley, 28
Source:Getty
86 of 117
87. Tamir Rice, 12
Source:Getty
87 of 117
88. Rumain Brisbon, 34
Source:Getty
88 of 117
89. Jerame Reid, 36
Source:Getty
89 of 117
90. Charly Keunang, 43
Source:Getty
90 of 117
91. Tony Robinson, 19
Source:Getty
91 of 117
92. Walter Scott, 50
Source:Getty
92 of 117
93. Freddie Gray, 25
Source:Getty
93 of 117
94. Brendon Glenn, 29
Source:Getty
94 of 117
95. Samuel DuBose, 43
Source:Getty
95 of 117
96. Christian Taylor, 19
Source:Getty
96 of 117
97. Jamar Clark, 24
Source:Getty
97 of 117
98. Mario Woods, 26
Source:Getty
98 of 117
99. Quintonio LeGrier, 19
Source:Getty
99 of 117
100. Gregory Gunn, 58
Source:Getty
100 of 117
101. Akiel Denkins, 24
Source:Getty
101 of 117
102. Alton Sterling, 37
Source:Getty
102 of 117
103. Philando Castile, 32
Source:Getty
103 of 117
104. Terrence Sterling, 31
Source:Getty
104 of 117
105. Terence Crutcher, 40
Source:Getty
105 of 117
106. Keith Lamont Scott, 43
Source:Getty
106 of 117
107. Alfred Olango, 38
Source:Getty
107 of 117
108. Jordan Edwards, 15
Source:Getty
108 of 117
109. Stephon Clark, 22
Source:false
109 of 117
110. Danny Ray Thomas, 34
Source:false
110 of 117
111. DeJuan Guillory, 27
Source:false
111 of 117
112. Patrick Harmon, 50
112 of 117
113. Jonathan Hart, 21
113 of 117
114. Maurice Granton, 24
114 of 117
115. Julius Johnson, 23
115 of 117
116. Jamee Johnson, 22
Source:S. Lee Merritt
116 of 117
117. Michael Dean, 28
Source:S. Lee Merritt
117 of 117
Rare Legal Proceeding Examining Eric Garner’s Killing Set To Start Monday was originally published on newsone.com