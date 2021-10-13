News
HomeNews

Dr. Fauci Encourages Vaccinated Families To Enjoy Trick Or Treating

Dr. Jill Biden And Dr. Anthony Fauci Visit Vaccination Clinic At Harlem Church

Source: Jeenah Moon / Getty

Looks like the kids will be able to go Trick Or Treating again this year!  Last year experts said it was too risky but since the Pfizer vaccine is currently available for anyone ages 12 and up they’ve updated the guidelines.

According to Dr. Fauci, vaccinated families should go out and enjoy Halloween again!

“I think that, particularly if you’re vaccinated, you can get out there and enjoy it,” the nation’s top infectious disease expert stated before adding that Halloween is a “very important part of the year for children.”

Two sisters in Pirate Costumes on Halloween trick or treating.

Source: Hisham Ibrahim / Getty

RELATED: Scream Queens: 15 Black Leading Women In Horror Films That Had Us Shook

RELATED: 5 Ways to Celebrate Halloween Safe At Home

A Spooky Link: 22 Scary Movies To Watch With Your Boo

22 photos Launch gallery

A Spooky Link: 22 Scary Movies To Watch With Your Boo

Continue reading A Spooky Link: 22 Scary Movies To Watch With Your Boo

A Spooky Link: 22 Scary Movies To Watch With Your Boo

[caption id="attachment_5154827" align="aligncenter" width="700"] Source: Radio One / J. Bachelor[/caption] You wanna know the best thing about this time of the year? Well besides the costumes, candy and Halloween parties.. it’s the movies!! Especially finding that perfect scary movie to pair with snacks, a nice blanket and your spooky link. This year, we’ve got 22 Scary Movies we HIGHLY recommend you watch with boo. And since everyone is different, there are brief descriptions of each film based on gore level and theme, as well as were you can find them online. That’s right – every one of these films are streaming, which means all you need to do is grab your special someone and tap in. Peep the gallery below.

Dr. Fauci Encourages Vaccinated Families To Enjoy Trick Or Treating  was originally published on kysdc.com

Close