Cedric The Entertainer & Company Pay Homage To Biz Markie At Emmy Awards

On Sunda night (Sept. 19), Cedric The Entertainer hosted the 73rd annual Emmy Awards and keeping it a buck for the culture decided to pay tribute to the late-great Biz Markie with the help of some celebrity friends.

To open the awards show, Cedric kicked things off by performing a rendition of Biz Markie’s classic cut “Just A Friend,” but he didn’t go at it alone as LL Cool J, Lil Dicky, and Rita Wilson (Tom Hank’s wife), spit their own bars much to the delight of the small audience in attendance. Wilson’s verse only lasted a few bars and mainly focused on Sesame Street, but even in those few seconds of rapping she showed and proved to be better on the mic than her son, Shabba Hanks aka Chet Hanks.

Wouldn’t be surprised if Soulja Boy calling Rita Wilson right now to sign her to his label too and create rap’s first mother and son group or something. This wouldn’t be Rita Wilson’s first venture into the rap culture and we’re kinda sure it won’t be her last either.

Check out the cool performance below and let us know your thoughts on the Biz Markie tribute.

