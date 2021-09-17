Biden Allows Thousands of Haitian Migrants to Shelter Under Texas Bridge Amid Pandemic

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The Joe Biden administration has allowed more than 10,000 Haitian migrants to cross the southern border into Texas, where they are camping out under a bridge that connects Texas and Mexico.

Per the New York Post, several government officials have referred to the situation in Del Rio, Texas, as “unprecedented,” the Washington Post writes. The migrants arrive as the president attempts to usher in tens of thousands of Afghan evacuees amid an alleged COVID pandemic.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

According to reports, none of these people will be forced to take the experimental COVID vaccine jab.

“This is a man-made crisis,” Sen. Ted Cruz said. “Eight days ago, on Sept. 8, under that same bridge, there were between 700 and 1,000 people. That was what was coming a day — about 1,000, sometimes 1,100 — but it would range between 700 and 1,100.

“Then, eight days ago on Sept. 8, the Biden administration made a political decision: They announced that they were no longer going to fly deportation flights back to Haiti,” Cruz added. “Eighty-five percent of the people under there are from Haiti. They’re fleeing from Haiti … There were about 900 Haitians who were getting ready to board the flights when the political operatives in Washington canceled the flights.

Cruz described the scene under a bridge as “the most horrific thing I’ve ever seen.” “Well, what happened?” the Texas Republican asked. “Those 900 people, they all pulled out their cellphones and they emailed their friends and they emailed their families and they texted their friends and their families. That was eight days ago … eight days later, and 700 people have grown to 10,500 because the word has gone out: If you’re from Haiti, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have said, ‘We have open borders, come to Del Rio and they will let you in.’” Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said the Biden administration “has now flip-flopped to a different strategy that abandons border security and instead makes it easier for people to cross illegally and for cartels to exploit the border. “The Biden administration is in complete disarray and is handling the border crisis as badly as the evacuation from Afghanistan,” the governor added. “I have directed the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas National Guard to maintain their presence at and around ports of entry to deter crossings.” STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER! The Biden/Harris administration is accused of attempting to cover up what’s developing in Texas, as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has announced a two-week flight restriction over the city of Del Rio, Texas. The move prevents news crews from capturing images of thousands of migrants sheltering under a bridge. Inquiring minds now want to know how many of these Haitian and Afghan migrants are COVID infected and will their cases be added to outbreaks in the Black community as part of neverending coronavirus propaganda? You bet they will be.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: