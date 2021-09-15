Chicago Mom Confesses to Fatally Shooting Son, 12, Over Memory Card [VIDEO]

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Family members of a woman in Chicago who fatally shot her son claim she loved the boy dearly, but she allegedly suffered from mental issues.

Fallon Harris, 37, has been charged with first-degree murder after she allegedly shot 12-year-old son Kaden Ingram in the head over a missing SD memory card.

Here’s more from Complex :

Prosecutors claim that a home security system caught Harris shooting her son after asking him about the whereabouts of the memory card. Cook County State’s Attorney Eugene Wood said Sunday that the mother confronted Ingram, and prosecutors claim the boy told her he didn’t know the location of the memory card, according to the Daily Beast. She then allegedly shot him in the head with a silver revolver. Prosecutors said the first shot did not kill the child but left him crying. Harris then allegedly took a phone call and came back to him to demand the memory card again. Shen then shot the boy in the head a second time, ultimately killing him. Watch the news report below.

Family members said she was suffering from paranoia. When police arrived at their home, she confessed to the killing. Harris is being held without bond on first-degree murder charges. “We didn’t know that this was going to transpire,” the boy’s father, Lavell Ingram, said in an interview with the Chicago Sun-Times.

Ingrams said Harris’ mental health has been a concern.

“We had told her to get help. I guess it finally reached its boiling point… She loved [Kaden] more than anything in the world.”

Ingram called his son a “young genius” and “everything I had in this world.”

