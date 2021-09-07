50 Cent Catches Heat For Insensitive Post About Michael K. Williams’ Alleged Drug Overdose

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Michael K. Williams was discovered dead in his Brooklyn apartment on Monday afternoon, and it wasn’t long before 50 Cent came under fire for an insensitive Instagram post about the actor’s passing.

Fiddy used news of Michael’s death to promote his Starz series, “Power Book III: Raising Kanan.” Initial reports claimed Wiliams died from a drug overdose, specifically heroin laced with fentanyl.

“Damn if you didn’t see Raising Kanan check it out that fentanyl is no joke, killing the clientele. RIP michael k. williams,” 50 wrote in the deleted post. His caption referenced a New York Post article that mentioned fentanyl could have contributed to Williams’ death, but the article has reportedly since been updated with the drug reference removed.

50 later brought up his past differences with Williams in another since-deleted Instagram post.

“Don’t ever try to understand me I’m different,” he explained. “I don’t do all the fake love shit.”

Per Complex, 50 and Williams fell out three years ago when 50 claimed music executive James Rosemond, Jr., a.k.a. Jimmy Henchman, was assaulted while in prison. Rosemon is serving a life sentence related to a murder-for-hire plot against 50’s G-Unit affiliate Lowell “Lodi Mack” Fletcher.

Williams released a video calling 50’s claim “completely false.”

50 Cent clapped back with a series of posts in which he warned the actor to “mind your business.” He also posted a screenshot of a gay sex scene involving Michael’s character from the hit HBO series “The Wire.”

