Jekalyn Carr Testifies To God’s Strength With New Single “My Portion”

24-year-old Georgia-bred gospel sensation Jekalyn Carr is constantly reaching new heights in her career, and it looks like she’ll continue to do so with every new music project she releases.

Her latest comes in the form of a new single, “My Portion,” which aims to restore the strength that can be depleted as the world currently puts challenges on our hope and faith in the Lord.

Jekalyn says the inspiration for “My Portion” came through a prophecy directly sent from God, writing via Instagram, “He gave me a prophetic sound to release in the earth that would remind us not only of His faithfulness, but His TRUTH! That truth is, we still have promises that’s YET to be fulfilled, to embrace. Look to Jesus and declare the word of The Lord over your life, and do not relent!”

 

Listen to Jekalyn Carr’s powerful new single “My Portion” below, and let us know what you think:

 

 

Gracefully Growing Up: How Jekalyn Carr Has Inspired Others Through Her Faith [PHOTOS]

Jekalyn Carr not only captures our hearts with her music, but she also is growing up to be a beautiful woman! This month, she released two new songs called "Changing Your Story" and "Power of Love. While the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread and social injustice shakes up America, Carr’s new songs provide perspective on love and pushing through. She also recently announced that she’d be releasing a 5-week “Principles To Winning In Life” e-course. “This is a very strong and pivotal opportunity that I have to give you powerful information and principles to make sure that your life is lining up with God’s word concerning you,” she says about the course. See photos of Jekalyn Carr throughout the years and catch her performing alongside Hezekiah Walker, Lecrae and Charles Jenkins for “A Night of Inspiration” on July 2, 2020. The exclusive virtual event includes a concert, after party and a VIP Experience. For e-tickets, visit urban1events.com.

Jekalyn Carr Testifies To God’s Strength With New Single “My Portion”  was originally published on getuperica.com

