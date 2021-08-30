Insiders Claim Kim and Kanye Are Not Getting Back Together

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Kanye West is said to be telling friends that he and Kim Kardashian are back together — but according to reports, nobody believes it — and no one really cares at this point.

The pair performed some sort of ritual at Ye’s “Donda” listening party in Chicago on Thursday. Kim joined the rapper during his PR stunt at Soldier Field, where they held a faux wedding ceremony. The event also saw Kanye light himself on fire and ascend to the heavens.

Per Page Six, “music insiders say that West is putting on a big show of “performance art” in a bid to propel his album sales past those of his nemesis Drake,” the outlet writes.

One music insider said, “Kanye has been telling other rappers that he and Kim are back together, but everybody knows that isn’t true.

“The real story is that Kanye wants to beat Drake in record sales, and he is putting on a big show of performance art to grab all the media attention.”

The source added of his relationship with Kim, “They weren’t talking for months after she filed for divorce, but they began talking again earlier this summer for the sake of their kids.

“Kim is a nice person – while she and Kanye are not back together – she’s happy to support him in his work and his art, she wants a good relationship with him for the sake of their children.”

According to the Page Six source, West persuaded Kardashian to partake in his “performance art.”