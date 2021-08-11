Russ Parr Morning Show: Daily Horrorscope For August 11, 2021

With every good quality that comes from our respective astrological signs, there’s also a side of scary that we all come bearing as well.

That’s where the “Daily Horrorscope” comes into play, giving us each a reason to realize that we’re all just a bunch of bugged-out individuals when we want to be.

Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!

From the Aries that try to get their pastors to break the law — His eye is on those tithes in trap house! — all the way to Scorpios that spend over $100 on makeup that no one even notices, let’s just say we all have a few things to work on.

Take a look at the latest “Daily Horrorscope” for August 11, 2021 on the Russ Parr Morning Show below:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Black America Web: