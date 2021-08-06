Could Barack Obama Be Throwing The Party Of 2021 With His Star-Studded 60th Birthday Bash?

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Although big birthday bashes aren’t exactly the thing to be orchestrating during times like these, it goes without saying that, well, things can be arranged for the special occasion of Barack Obama’s 60th birthday.

Following news that the star-studded shindig was all but canceled due to the Delta variant surge, it now appears that the party is back on with a few minor cutbacks to the guest list.

As TMZ reports, celebrities like Don Cheadle, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union are all making their way to big O’s $12 million Martha’s Vineyard mansion where the part will be hosted. They’re not the only ones either; other guest expected to arrive include, of course, Jay-Z and Beyoncé, Hollywood royalty George Clooney and Steven Spielberg, plus a long list of others. Well, not that long.

Here’s who unfortunately got the cut, via TMZ:

“So who didn’t make the scaled-down guest list? Many of Obama’s former administration officials including David Axelrod, and many comedians like David Letterman, Conan O’Brien and Larry David … giving the latter a fantastic idea for a future episode of “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” Axelrod’s the big surprise … he engineered Obama’s 2008 election victory.”

We could imagine that it probably blows to not only be invited to the Barack Obama’s house for a milestone birthday celebration, but then for it to be canceled and then un-canceled and then be left off the new list of attendees altogether. Hey, when things like this happen it’s usually a sign that you weren’t supposed to be there in the first place. Then again, this is the fan-favorite former president we’re talking about — who wouldn’t want to be partying it up at his crib this weekend?!

Peep the big tent set up for his celebration below, and let us know if you would be upset to get uninvited to Barack Obama’s 60th birthday or….yeah, we can’t see any other reaction to something like that:

