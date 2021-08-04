T.I. Was Arrested In Amsterdam After A Bike Incident With A Cop

The Trouble Man keeps finding trouble.
TMZ reported that T.I. was never put in handcuffs and is already out of jail and sharing on Instagram after being arrested in Amsterdam. T.I. tells the story that “he was riding his bicycle and didn’t stop when crossing the street. He says instead … he kept going and his handlebar broke off a cop’s side mirror.”
Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!
https://www.instagram.com/p/CSH277sHAYM/
T.I. said that he tried to post bail himself with the money in his pocket but the police wouldn’t take it. In order to be released, he had to get someone to bring his passport. He and his wife, Tiny were celebrating 20 years together and their 11th wedding anniversary in Italy this week.
CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE DL HUGHLEY SHOW LIVE FROM 3-7PM ET
Sign up for our newsletter:
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- ‘His Day Will Come’: Rep. Cori Bush Not Happy with Pardon of Couple Pointing Guns at BLM Marchers (Watch)
- Police Allege Hillsong Founder Concealed Child Sex Abuse
- Nigerian Student Recalls Dissecting Late Friend’s Body in Anatomy Class
12 Times T.I. Indubitably Concluded That His Sh*t Don’t Stink
12 Times T.I. Indubitably Concluded That His Sh*t Don’t Stink
1. How much longer must I pose for the inferior?
Source: 1 of 12
2. Are you done? I would like your vocal chords to cease immediately and indefinitely.
Source: 2 of 12
3. Hurry up so that I may enjoy my excellency in peace.
Source: 3 of 12
4. My drip will surely go down in history.
Source: 4 of 12
5. As I am the one true drip god.
Source: 5 of 12
6. I simply and undoubtedly am the best.
Source: 6 of 12
7. My superiority to their inferiority cannot be denied.
Source: 7 of 12
8. Look at these fools. Driver, driver me away speedily.
Source: 8 of 12
9. Yes, take a photo if you must.
Source: 9 of 12
10. If you do not understand the proper angle at which to photograph my footwear, you will be terminated immediately.
Source: 10 of 12
11. Please make way for the king.
Source: 11 of 12
12. Peace out, peasants.
Source: 12 of 12
T.I. Was Arrested In Amsterdam After A Bike Incident With A Cop was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com