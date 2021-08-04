T.I. Was Arrested In Amsterdam After A Bike Incident With A Cop

The Trouble Man keeps finding trouble.

TMZ reported that T.I. was never put in handcuffs and is already out of jail and sharing on Instagram after being arrested in Amsterdam. T.I. tells the story that “he was riding his bicycle and didn’t stop when crossing the street. He says instead … he kept going and his handlebar broke off a cop’s side mirror.”

He also mentioned that he didn’t have his passport on him when the incident occurred.“It’ll be fine. But he was extremely upset,” he said in the video. “I myself, I was having a great time. Still, I’m still not upset. I’m having a phenomenal time. They arrested me, they didn’t even put me in handcuffs. They just opened the door and invited me to the backseat. I obliged.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CSH277sHAYM/

T.I. said that he tried to post bail himself with the money in his pocket but the police wouldn’t take it. In order to be released, he had to get someone to bring his passport. He and his wife, Tiny were celebrating 20 years together and their 11th wedding anniversary in Italy this week.

