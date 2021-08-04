Willie Moore Jr Show
HomeWillie Moore Jr ShowWillie Moore Jr. Show Trending

Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music Announce Joint Tour

Jonathan McReynolds and Mali Music, who this year snagged a Grammy Award for their song “Movin’ On,” have moved on to more collaborative efforts. They’re going on tour together!

Follow The Willie Moore Jr. Show on FacebookTwitter and Instagram!

The guys announced the news on Instagram with a video post that highlighted their performance and success at this year’s Stellar Awards, giving fans a snippet into what to expect.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE WILLIE MOORE SHOW LIVE

“I just pray we can continue to fuse excitement into the gospel music genre, the church, the kingdom; we’ll do our part,” McReynolds said in the reveal.

Tour dates include the following:

  • September 30: Tabernacle in Atlanta
  • October 1: Neighborhood Theater in Charlotte
  • October 3L Theater of Living Arts in Philadelphia
  • October 4: Sony Hall in New York City
  • October 5: Todd’s Place in New Haven
  • October 7: Lincoln Theatre in in Washington
  • October 10: House of Blues in Chicago
  • October 13: The Novo in Los Angeles

Tickets to see Jonny and Mali go on sale August 6! In the meantime, here’s a clip from their Stellar Awards performance…

 

Sign up for our newsletter:

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Finish The Lyric: How Well Do You Know These Jonathan McReynolds Songs?

The Bulletin: Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music Settle Dispute Over Game of Basketball

Movin’ On: Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music Takeover For Live Performance &amp; Discussion About Life’s Lessons [VIDEO]

36th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards - Arrivals

Stellar Awards 2021 Highlights: The Flyest Photos + A Look At This Year's Winners!

27 photos Launch gallery

Stellar Awards 2021 Highlights: The Flyest Photos + A Look At This Year's Winners!

Continue reading Stellar Awards 2021 Highlights: The Flyest Photos + A Look At This Year’s Winners!

Stellar Awards 2021 Highlights: The Flyest Photos + A Look At This Year's Winners!

The 36th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards went down at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville this past weekend (July 10) and it did not disappoint. Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions) Gospel music’s biggest night boasted performances by CeCe Winans, Kierra Sheard, Jonathan McReynolds, Tamela Mann and more. The Clark Sisters took home the James Cleveland Lifetime Achievement Award and Tye Tribbett and Jekalyn Carr (youngest host in Stellar history!) shared hosting duties. CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! You can see it all in action on August 1 when BET airs this year’s show. In the meantime, check out the stunning photos from the Stellar Awards and get a sneak peek at the winners list below! Artist of the Year: Pastor Mike Jr. Song of the Year: “Something Has To Break” Kierra Sheard ft. Tasha Cobbs Leonard Male Vocalist of the Year: Jonathan McReynolds Female Vocalist of the Year: Tasha Cobbs Leonard Group/Duo of the Year: The Clark Sisters New Artist of the Year: Maverick City Music Album of the Year: Maverick City Music Vol 3 Part 1 by Maverick City Music Choir of the Year: JJ Hairston & Youthful Praise Producer of the Year: Jonathan McReynolds Contemporary Group/Duo of the Year: Anthony Brown & group therAPy Traditional Group/Duo of the Year: The Clark Sisters Contemporary Male of the Year: Jonathan McReynolds Traditional Male of the Year: Donnie McClurkin Contemporary Female of the Year: Tasha Cobbs Leonard Traditional Female of the Year: Jekalyn Carr Traditional Album of the Year: Changing Your Story by Jekalyn Carr Music Video of the Year: “Something Has To Break” Kierra Sheard Traditional Choir of the Year: Ricky Dillard Rap/Hip Hop Gospel Album of the Year: Big: Freedom Sessions by Pastor Mike Jr. Click here to see the full list and keep scrolling for exclusive photos! HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music Announce Joint Tour  was originally published on getuperica.com

Jonathan McReynolds , Mali Music

Photos
Close