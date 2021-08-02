Prince Siblings Slice Up His Estate After Deal With Major Music Firm

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Prince was more than rock royalty. He was an activist for artist rights. So, if the Prince that we knew for decades was around now, we feel like it’s a pretty safe bet that he wouldn’t like what’s about to go down.

According to the Star Tribune, Omarr Baker, the youngest of Prince’s six siblings, sold his entire share of the estate to a New York based company called Primary Wave. The company also acquired 90 percent of sister Tyka Nelson’s stake as well as 100 percent of Alfred Jackson Sr’s share. Jackson died in 2019 and was also a sibling of Prince.

L. Londell McMillan, a prominent entertainment attorney who represents the parties involved, told the Star-Tribune:

“There’s not much anyone can do about family members who sell out for the dollar. That’s their right.”

Prince, who was a staunch advocate for artist empowerment and a stickler about ownership, died in April 2016 at 57 from a fentanyl overdose.

Though Prince would often discuss how artists need to handle their business, the unexpected nature of his departure left no time for a will. His family has been engaged in an unfortunate but expect legal battle over his estate almost immediately following his death. Forbes estimates it is worth more than $100 million.

Primary Wave, founded 15 years ago by former top music executive Lawrence Mestel, is known for buying the late Kurt Cobain’s Nirvana catalog.

“Among its many divisions, the privately-held company spearheaded by entertainment industry veteran Steve Greener also manages the careers of music acts such as Melissa Etheridge, The Isley Brothers, Yolanda Adams and Jefferson Starship,” writes NY Daily News reporter Karu F. Daniels.

Greener. by the way, is married to Emmy Award-winning daytime television host Tamron Hall, who, it must be noted, had a close relationship with Prince. In November 2015, her selfie landed on the single cover for his love song “If I Could Get Ur Attention.”

