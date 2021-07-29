Hot Girl Summer Over?: Woman Arrested For Playing “WAP” Too Loud At Public Pool

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

One of Cardi B’s biggest anthems has put one of her fans behind bars. A woman was arrested for playing “WAP” too loud at a public pool.

As spotted on Complex Stephanie Crute was asked to leave the premises at Tamaqua Bungalow Pool in Tamaqua, Pennsylvania on Friday, July 23. According to The Republican Herald she was playing “WAP” by Cardi B and Meg Thee Stallion and other music that apparently featured “containing offensive language and racial slurs.” Other patrons complained and called police to the venue. Local authorities asked the 36-year-old, along with her daughter, to vacate the premises.

She refused to and then things went very left. Police said she began arguing with them and swung on one of the officers shortly after. A tussle broke out and her 11-year-old daughter in jumped in to the fray. One badge reportedly suffered injuries after they were kicked during the altercation. Stephanie was eventually arrested and taken to Schuylkill County Prison. She now faces several charges including felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor simple assault, resisting arrest, summary harassment and disorderly conduct. Her daughter was released to their father.

Her bond was set at $25,000 dollars but she was unable to meet the 10% deposit. On Monday, July 26 she was released from the correctional facility. Her preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Tuesday, August 3. It is unclear on whether or not she will plea guilty or not guilty. Cardi B nor Meg Thee Stallion have yet to comment on the matter via their social media channels.

