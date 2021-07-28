Watch Diddy Interview Ex-Bad Boy Artist Turned Politician Shyne

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Times change, and some people learn from past mistakes and use those lessons to grow into the person they were destined to become. No one understands this better than Jamal Michael Barrow, better known to music fans as Shyne, the ex-Bad Boy rapper who did a long stretch behind bars after firing a gun in a packed NYC nightclub.

Upon his release in 2009, he dabbled in music, attempting to recreate the energy he’d built before his nine-year lockup. Unfortunately, the sound had changed dramatically over the years and being deported to his birthplace of Belize made it more difficult for him to remain in the public eye.

Shyne turned his attention toward creating a brighter future in his native land and began working in the political arena. Despite his efforts to move past his former crimes, it has been an uphill battle, and he caught up with his former boss, Sean “Diddy” Combs, for an update on his efforts in government.

From Revolt:

Unfortunately, due to his less than perfect image, which includes a prison sentence and a rapper persona, older politicians are fighting to restrict Barrow from reaching a certain level of power within the government out of fear that he may one day become prime minister. The leader discusses his determination to change the mentality of Belize’s older government officials and lead his country the right way.

It’s an interesting look at how far the two men have come since their fateful night in December 1999.

