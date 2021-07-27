RussRant: The Problem With Sen. Wendy Rogers’ Contradictory Tweet About American Traitors [VIDEO]

Are we in the Olympics of racism? Today, Russ ranted about a racial observation he noticed over on Arizona Republican Wendy Rogers’ Twitter feed.

Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!

She recently tweeted that she likes Robert E. Lee, Aunt Jemima, Stonewall Jackson, Uncle Ben and some others, but hates ‘traitors who hate America.’ This tweet caught a bunch of backlash seeing as how Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson were in all actuality uh… traitors! Her response stemmed from the Cleveland Indian’s baseball team’s decision to change their name to the Guardians to get away from racist stereotypes.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE RUSS PARR SHOW LIVE FROM 6AM – 10AM EST

Check out the mind-blowing tweet and a few responses from folks who were just as confused as Russ Parr was below.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM: