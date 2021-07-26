LL Cool J’s Rock The Bells Announces Launch of New Clothing Line “Hip-Hop Is Essential”

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

LL Cool J is taking his love of Hip-Hop and fashion to the next level with the announcement of his new clothing line, “Hip-Hop Is Essential.”

Launching late last week, Rock The Bells, the global lifestyle brand dedicated to classic Hip-Hop created by LL Cool J, released its most expansive entry into the consumer products and apparel space with the launch of its “Hip-Hop is Essential” line.

Described as an “elevated streetwear” brand, “Hip-Hop Is Essential” is “premium apparel” centered around the origins of Hip-Hop fashion. Pieces featured in the launch include:

• Crewneck Hoodie: $85

• Short: $65

• Sweatpants: $75

• Unisex T-shirt: $40

• Women’s Cropped Tee: $35

• Women’s Cropped Tank: $35

Speaking on the incorporation of the new brand, LL Cool J took to IG Live to explain why his latest addition is important to not only him, but the culture.

“People keep asking me why Hip-Hop is essential, for me because it changed my life. It changed my family, and helped me make a better life for my kids,” LL Cool J said in the video. “It really helped me make a difference in the community and to the planet–and life other people up and change their lives for the better. It’s so many reasons why Hip-Hop is essential and I love the culture from the bottom of my heart.”

Founded in 2018 by LL COOL J Rock The Bells focuses on content, commerce, and experiences that honor the CULTURE and the core elements of Hip-Hop — MC’s, DJ’s, Breakers, Graffiti Artists — and more. Rock The Bells’ goal is to be the bridge between OG’s and those inspired by their groundbreaking influences on the culture.

Heading into Fall 2021 and 2022, fans can expect to see more from the “Hip-Hop is Essential line” including additional seasonally driven pallet collections and non-apparel items including water bottles, decanter sets, towels, candles, and more.

Check out a few images from the “Hip-Hop is Essential” line which is available NOW below and to get your hands on a few pieces click here.

LL Cool J’s Rock The Bells Announces Launch of New Clothing Line “Hip-Hop Is Essential” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

