Safaree Samuels Claims Wife Erica Mena Trashed His Car & Wants $50K for Property Damage

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena are currently tied up in a bitter divorce and according to an updated report, it looks like things are getting worse!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

TMZ reports that Safaree recently filed docs asking the judge to hold his estranged wife in contempt for violating their domestic relations standing order which prohibits them from harassing each other or destroying each other’s property during the divorce. However, in the docs obtained by the news site, Safaree says Erica destroyed some of his stuff on May 23, just 2 days after she filed for divorce.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

The entertainer alleges she bleached his custom sneakers by pouring bleach on them and then allegedly cut the laces off too! This was reportedly worth $30K in damages. Now, in addition to that, Safaree claims Erica also destroyed 2 motorcycles and a four-wheeler motorbike by pouring paint all over the motorcycles, and into the exhaust pipes and gas tanks of all the vehicles. Safaree reportedly adds that their home security cameras captured all of the mayhem and he’s more than happy to turn that footage over to the court. Mena who is usually vocal on social media has not yet responded to these latest claims.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: