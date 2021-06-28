Indianapolis has a rich Gospel music history. Acts including Lamar Campbell & Spirit of Praise, Tyscot Records, and others have been on the forefront for years, spreading the word of God through song out of our beloved city. From Al Hobbs, Robert Turner & the Silver Heart Singers and The Williams Sisters to more recent artists like The Judah Band and Thomas & the Situation continue to legacy of Indy and Gospel to this day.

For Black Music Month, we honor those acts and more in our “SHOUT – Highlighting Indiana’s Gospel Roots” spotlight and virtual show!

Watch Host Tony Lamont along featuring Bishop Donald Golder, Sherri Garrison, Rodnie Bryant, and Lamar Campbell talk about the gospel history in Indianapolis. Musical guests include Eastern Star, Demetrius West, Judah Band, and Lamar Campbell & Spirit of Praise.

Also, Check out Radio One’s “For The Culture Podcast: The History Of Gospel Music” wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts!

Enjoy!

SHOUT – Highlighting Indiana’s Gospel Roots Virtual Show [Watch] was originally published on praiseindy.com

