TRAILER: There’s Already a Scripted Derek Chauvin-Related Movie and Montel Williams is the Star

Just in time for the sentencing of Derek Chauvin this week, a new film about the circumstances surrounding his current detainment in jail is about to be released.

“When George Got Murdered,” from producer/director Terrance Tykeem, is based on ” a news story about how guards of color were being prevented from working the block where Chauvin was being kept,” he said in a press release. “The whole thing was a vivid and eye-opening reminder to the world of the unfair treatment and abuse of authority by law enforcement and the criminal justice system currently in place, as it relates to people of color, the poor and disenfranchised.”

The film’s stars former talk show host Montel Williams the apparent warden of the jail where Chauvin is being held,” Robert Wuhl of HBO’s “Arliss,” Robert Ri’chard (“Coach Carter”), and Don Most (yes, the Don Most that was Ralph Malph in the 1970s sitcom “Happy Days”).

Williams and Tykeem will be at a screening of the film in Minneapolis on Thursday, June 24, the day before Chauvin is scheduled to be sentenced for the murder of George Floyd.

Watch the trailer below:

