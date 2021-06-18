Nipsey Hussle, DJ Khaled, Regina King & More To Receive Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

In total, 38 personalities from film, music, radio, theater and sports will be immortalized on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame. A popular destination for tourists, the star serves as tribute to their contribution to the world of arts and entertainment.
RELATED: Issa Rae Reveals Nipsey Hussle Played Peacemaker In Misunderstanding With Lauren London
Rapper Nipsey Hussle will receive a posthumous honor. The popular Hip-Hop star and entrepreneur was murdered in March 2019. He was 33 years old. Other artists selected in the recording category are DJ Khaled, Regina King, Ashanti, Michael B. Jordan, George Clinton, Michael Strahan and Tessa Thompson.
Honorees were selected from among hundreds of nominees during a meeting of the Walk of Fame selection committee and ratified by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce’s board of directors on June 16. The final decision was announced by Ellen K, radio personality and chair of the selection committee.
“The panel did an amazing job choosing these very talented people,” Ellen K said. “We can’t wait to see each honoree’s reaction as they realize that they are becoming a part of Hollywood’s history with the unveiling of their star on the world’s most famous walkway.”
The stars are embedded in the sidewalks along 15 blocks of Hollywood Boulevard and three blocks of Vine Street in Hollywood, California. Dates have not been announced for star ceremonies. According to Billboard, recipients have two years to schedule star ceremonies from the date of selection before their selection expires.
See the full list of Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2022 honorees:
MUSIC: Black Eyed Peas, George E. Clinton Jr., Ashanti Douglas, DJ Khaled, Avril Lavigne, Los Huracanes Del Norte, Martha Reeves and Ermias Asghedom (Nipsey Hussle, posthumous).
TV: Byron Allen, Greg Berlanti, Ricky Gervais, Peter Krause, Robert Odenkirk, Holly Robinson-Peete, Norman Reedus, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jean Smart, Ming-Na Wen and Kenan Thompson.
FILM: Francis Ford Coppola, Macaulay Culkin, Willem Dafoe, Salma Hayek, James Hong, Helen Hunt, Michael B. Jordan, Regina King, Ray Liotta, Ewan McGregor, Adam McKay, Jason Momoa, Tessa Thompson and Carrie Fisher (posthumous).
THEATER/LIVE PERFORMANCE: Patti LuPone, Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis, Jr. and Angelica Vale
RADIO: Richard Blade
SPORTS ENTERTAINMENT: Michael Strahan
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Jury Chooses To Convict Ex-St. Louis Police Officer in Brutal Beating of Undercover Black Cop
- NY State Trooper Pepper Sprayed & Rammed Family’s SUV, Leading To Death Of 11-Year-Old Black Girl
- Tristan Thompson & Khloé Kardashian Split Yet Again Following New Cheating Rumors & Alleged Mansion Party Threesome
Happy 50th Birthday Tupac: Rare Pics & Videos Of The Music Icon
Happy 50th Birthday Tupac: Rare Pics & Videos Of The Music Icon
1. Tupac Shakur attends "Cowboy Noir - Red Rock West" Party in 1994Source:Getty 1 of 30
2. Pac attends Minority Motion Picture Awards in 1993Source:Getty 2 of 30
3. Tupac and Ice-T3 of 30
4. Tupac with his mother Afeni ShakurSource:WENN 4 of 30
5. Tupac leaves a New York City courtroomSource:Getty 5 of 30
6. Tupac & cast on the set of 'Juice'Source:WENN 6 of 30
7. Tupac with his sister SekywaSource:WENN 7 of 30
8. Tupac Shakur when he was a kidSource:WENN 8 of 30
9. Interview at Death Row9 of 30
10. Pac in a record store10 of 30
11. Photo of Pac on the night he was shot - Sept 199611 of 30
12. Pac & Biggie together12 of 30
13. A young Pac with boombox13 of 30
14. Milan Fashion Week 199614 of 30
15. Pac with a fan in 9615 of 30
16. Young Tupac at Christmas16 of 30
17. Pac circa 199117 of 30
18. Interview with Tanya Hart18 of 30
19. Young Pac with a group of kids19 of 30
20. Pac as a child20 of 30
21. Thoughts on Donald Trump21 of 30
22. Puffy and Tupac22 of 30
23. Rosie Perez and Tupac23 of 30
24. Tupac with friends24 of 30
25. Vibe Magazine's Lost Tupac Interview25 of 30
26. Tupac outside NYC courtroom26 of 30
27. 'Above the Rim' Interview27 of 30
28. Conversation with Uncle Luke28 of 30
29. On the set of 'Poetic Justice'29 of 30
30. Tupac's final birthday30 of 30
HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
Nipsey Hussle, DJ Khaled, Regina King & More To Receive Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com