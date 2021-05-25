Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Well, ya really can’t see you didn’t say this one coming, if you were paying attention. Reality star Erica Mena is filing for divorce from fellow TV star Safaree.

The soon-to-be ex-couple, maybe, didn’t even make it to the 2-year mark and Mena is currently pregnant with their second child.

According to TMZ, Mena filed for divorce last Friday (May 21) at Fayette County Superior Court in Georgia. Reportedly, the Love & Hip Hop star wants. Primary custody of Safire, their 1-year-old daughter but she is all good with joint custody. However, when it comes to their marital home, she wants it for herself, as well as child support.

To say Safaree and Erica Mena’s relationship is tumultuous, as it played on reality television, would be an understatement. Let’s not forget that Safaree is the same guy who said getting married was a mistake back in February. Cheaper to keep her, buddy.

So far no word from either party on the state of their relationship. Scaff Beezy is hosting a Memorial Weekend party, though.

Don’t expect that radio silence to last very long, though.

This story is developing.

Erica Mena Files For Divorce From Nicki Minaj’s Ex, Wants The Crib & Child Support was originally published on hiphopwired.com

