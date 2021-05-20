Brazilian Singer MC Kevin Dies After Falling From Hotel Balcony During Possible Prank Gone Wrong

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Risking your life for the sake of a viral prank can easily get you some new followers and Internet clout, but it’s all at the expense of, well, risking your life. That may or may not have been the case for 23-year-old Brazilian singer MC Kevin, who died last Sunday (May 16) after falling from the fifth floor of a hotel in Rio de Janeiro.

According to the NY Daily News, MC Kevin lost his life during an incident that’s still under investigation. Authorities are currently looking into two possible causes of death, with both circumstances proving to be completely avoidable and more than likely an unfortunate accident.

The first theory of what happened comes from Brazilian newspaper Folha de S. Paulo, which alluded to the singer, born Kevin Nascimento Bueno, possibly attempting to jump into the hotel pool where his body was found lying near. Another report says it was all a prank gone wrong, which came forth after a Brazilian model claimed Kev’s friends were playing a joke by locking him in a room full of women. In an attempt to not seem unfaithful after assuming his wife was on the outside of the door, Bueno allegedly tried to jump to another balcony to no avail. It’s worth noting that the model was was not in the hotel at the time and has since deleted her Instagram story that included the claims.

Police have so far questioned Bueno’s friends, wife and members of his production crew, however no immediate signs of foul play have arisen. Sadly, MC Kevin and his wife, 33-year-old lawyer Deolane Bezerra, were married just last month. Whatever the conclusion ends up being here, we just hope his family and loved ones can cope with losing a young talent for no obvious reason. R.I.P. homie.

