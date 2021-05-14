‘Roots’ Actor LeVar Burton Is Curating A Book Club Via Social Reading App Fable

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Many of us that grew up in Black households viewed the 1977 miseries Roots as required watching, and definitely for good reason. The series helped make actor LeVar Burton into a household name since then, and now it looks like the seasoned thespian is expanding his brand in media by launching a book club with Fable.

The reading app, which was founded not too long ago by leading tech industry creative Padmasree Warrior, gives Fable members the ability read together from wherever with special tools like highlights, comments, links and pictures to enhance the conversation.

For LeVar’s part, the seasoned actor will add three new books every three months to his Folio section of the app (short for the “portfolios” of their curators), and of those three will choose one book per month to read together alongside the premium members in his Book Club. As an added bonus, Burton’s first books are a hand-selected collection of works written exclusively by Black authors. The start things off, he’s reading James Baldwin’s 1953 semi-autobiographical novel Go Tell It On The Mountain. The others that will be his free Folio include Jesmyn Ward’s edited book of essays The Fire This Time as well as Parable of the Sower by Octavia Butler.

Here’s what LeVar Burton had to say about his new partnership with Fable:

“For my first FABLE Folio I selected books that have had a tremendous impact on my life,” said BURTON. “At a time when Black people had very little representation in the publishing industry, Baldwin delivered a debut novel that introduced to the world an essential voice in American Literature. I invite everyone to join me on FABLE as I am both inspired and energized by the opportunity to not only re-read this story but also share my point of view and hear everyone else’s as we read together.” – LEVAR BURTON

Head over to fable.co to become a member, and then get started on LeVar Burton’s Folio by clicking here.

