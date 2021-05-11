Watch First Episode of Vice’s DC Sniper Documentary Series

The first episode of the 2002 Washington D.C. area sniper murders’ new documentary series has aired on Vice TV. “I, Sniper” is an eight-part series with interviews from several relatives of the snipers and their victims, law enforcement, and everyday people who encountered the pair. As many of us remember this was a very scary time in the DMV as Muhammad and Malvo terrorized and killed 10 people in throughout the DC area in 2002.

Lee Malvo, half of the sniper duo, spoke with the series producer, Mary-Jane Mitchell, and the production team about his life during 17 hours of calls (all in 15-minute chunks, per prison rules) that occurred over two years. Malvo was just 17 and seeking a father figure. John Muhammad, a disaffected US Army veteran, filled that void for him as they set out on a murderous road trip. Muhammad was 41 during the crime spree.

Their first victim in Clinton, Maryland on September 5, 2002, who survived being shot 5 times thanks to a seven-hour operation, spoke with ABC 7 about that day. “As soon as I got in my car, the window next to me just exploded with the first shot so the glass showered over me,” Paul LaRuffa said. “There were four more shots, a total of five shots, and they all hit me.”

Muhammad and Malvo were not caught and arrested until October 24 after killing their 10th victim. Muhammad was executed in a southeastern Virginia prison in November 2009. Malvo is still serving a life sentence at the Red Onion State Prison in southwestern Virginia.

