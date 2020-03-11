D.C. Sniper Lee Boyd Malvo Marries Mystery Woman In Prison

The infamous DC sniper Lee Boyd Malvo, 35, was married last week in a ceremony at Red Onion State Prison in Virginia, but his new bride has not been identified.

Malvo was 17 when he accompanied 41-year-old John Muhammad on killing spree in Virginia, Washington, D.C., and Maryland in 2002, claiming the lives of 10 people. Their crime became known as the “D.C. sniper attacks.”

Muhammad was executed in 2009.

Malvo was eligible for execution when he was sentenced in 2003.

He originally received 10 life sentences; four were thrown out. As reported by UPI.com, in 2012 the Supreme Court ruled in Miller vs. Alabama that life without parole for minors is unconstitutional.

We previously reported… Malvo is seeking a resentencing for the crimes in Virginia by order of the federal appeals court in 2017. The court based in Richmond previously noted that Malvo is entitled to be re-sentenced.

Meanwhile, Carmeta Albarus, who helped Malvo’s defense team in 2003, said Tuesday she was a witness to his marriage.

“I was honored to be there,” Albarus said. “It was a beautiful occasion, given the circumstances of where it took place.”

Albarus declined to provide details about the ceremony or information about the bride, Washington Post reports.

“She’s an absolutely wonderful individual,” Albarus said. She said Malvo and bride “were allowed to hold hands.”

“I believe the institution was very accommodating,” Albarus said.

Craig S. Cooley, one of Malvo’s attorneys, said the bride is “a very impressive young lady. Educated. Her eyes are wide open.”

According to Cooley, the woman started writing Malvo about two years ago, and then began visiting him some time after that.

“I believe they are soul mates,” Cooley said. “She sees the good and sees Lee as I’ve always seen him, and I think the world would have seen him had Muhammad not taken over his life.”

Meanwhile, the Fairfax County, Virginia prosecutor who helped convict Malvo says “I hope and pray” the U.S. Supreme Court upholds Malvo’s four life sentences in the commonwealth.

“I’ve heard a number of people say this isn’t about releasing Malvo, but that’s not true. It’s all about releasing Malvo,” said Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Ray Morrogh.

“There are some who don’t believe in life sentences for juvenile offense, and I myself agree that a life sentence for a juvenile should be very rare,” he added. “I, for one, don’t want to run into Malvo in the supermarket, someday.”

It is unlikely that Malvo will ever be released from prison, even if his sentence is reduced.

