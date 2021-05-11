Congrats, Drizzy: The Numerous Projects That Make Drake Billboard’s Artist of the Decade

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

NBC announced that Drake will be Billboard’s Artist of the Decade. The record-breaking rap star currently holds the title for the most Billboard Music Awards with 27, after taking home a record breaking 12 awards in 2019 alone. The 2021 Billboard Music Awards will broadcast live on Sunday, May 23 from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on NBC where Drake will win one their most prestigious awards. Let’s look back on the songs where Drake has topped the Billboard charts.

Billboard’s Artist of the Decade category ranks the best performing artists based upon their activity on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, the Billboard 200 albums tally, and the social media data and touring revenue collected from Billboard Boxscore from December 5, 2009 through September 28, 2019.

During that time, Artist of the Decade honoree, Drake, holds nine No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 chart, 33 top 10’s on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, six No. 1 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, 18 No. 1’s on the Hot R&B and Hip Hop songs chart, 69 top 10’s on the Hot R&B and Hip Hop songs charts, and 10 No. 1 albums on the Top R&B and Hip Hop Albums chart.

More specifically, here are the albums and songs that broke Billboard records:

If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late & What a Time to Be Alive

In 2015, both mixtapes reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200, making him the first Hip Hop artist to have two projects reach No. 1 in the same year since 2004.

Views

Drake’s fourth studio album Views remained at No. 1 for 13 non-consecutive weeks in 2016, making him the first male solo artist to do so in a decade.

More Life

His 2017 mixtape More Life was the highest-ever streamed album in 24 hours on both Apple Music and Spotify. He took home 13 awards at the Billboard Music Awards setting the record for most wins in a single show.

“God’s Plan”

In 2018, “Gods Plan” broke first-day streaming records on Apple Music and Spotify. Drake became the first rapper with the most top 10 hits on Billboard’s Hot 100 list.

“Nice For What”

“Nice For What” repleacing “God’s Plan” at No. 1 in 2018 made him the first artist to ever have his own No. 1 debut replace a former No. 1 debut on the list.

Scorpion

Drake continues to break his own records. His Scorpion release broke More Life’s records on streaming platforms as the first to ever cross one billion streams in its’ first week. In 2018, Drake also broke The Beatles’ record of five singles charting in the top 10 from 1964 with his seven single simultaneously on Billboard’s list

“Toosie Slide”

Most recently, the social media sensation hit “Toosie Slide” debuted at No. 1 making him the first male artist to have three songs debut a No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 list.

Drake is no stranger to breaking Billboard records. He has the most charted songs of any artist in the history of Hot 100 at 222, the most simultaneously charted Hot 100 songs in a single week with 27, the most time on the Hot 100 list with 431 weeks, and the most Hot 100 debuts in a week with 22. He has even tied with Madonna with 38 songs on the top 10 singles list.

What can’t this man do? Congrats to Drake on becoming Billboard’s Artist of the Decade! Well deserved for the numerous Billboard top-charting songs and projects he’s created in the last decade.Tune into this year’s Billboard Music Awards hosted by Nick Jonas on Sunday, May 23, 2021 at 8 pm ET on NBC.

Congrats, Drizzy: The Numerous Projects That Make Drake Billboard’s Artist of the Decade was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Black America Web: