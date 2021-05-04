Russell Westbrook Makes History As The First NBA Player With Multiple Triple-Doubles Of 20+ REB & 20+ AST

The moment Russell Westbrook became a Wizard, he broke records. After his first game in the DC gear, he became the first Wizards’ player to record a triple-double in their debut game so now that this rocky season has finally found a steady ground, there’s no surprise that the trend continues. After last night’s victory over the Indiana Pacers, Russell Westbrook made history as the first player in NBA history to record multiple triple-doubles with 20 or more rebounds and 20 or more assists!
Coach Scott Brooks who has known Westbrook since his rookie year in Oklahoma City, has decided to move Westbrook up on his list of all-time great NBA point guards. Westbrook now sits second right behind Magic Johnson. “Point guards don’t do what he does. They’re not built that way” Coach Brooks shares after witnessing another historic performance. For Westbrook the stats are cool but he just proud of how far the team has come. He prides himself on getting his teams to display their fullest potential so it’s definitely the assists for him, as he leads the NBA with 11 assists per game.“Me personally, I feel like I’m the best playmaker in this league,” said Westbrook.
On top of all of that, Westbrook is now on track to average a triple-double for the entire season which will be the fourth time he will have reached that milestone! As mentioned before, this late-season surge the Wizards are on, is getting them closer towards securing a spot in The Play-In Tournament. With Westbrook along with his All-Star backcourt mate, Bradley Beal, we can’t wait to see what’s to come.
The Russell Westbrook Why Not? Foundation Hosted 1st D.C. Holiday Event
