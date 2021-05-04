Russell Westbrook Makes History As The First NBA Player With Multiple Triple-Doubles Of 20+ REB & 20+ AST

The moment Russell Westbrook became a Wizard, he broke records. After his first game in the DC gear, he became the first Wizards’ player to record a triple-double in their debut game so now that this rocky season has finally found a steady ground, there’s no surprise that the trend continues. After last night’s victory over the Indiana Pacers, Russell Westbrook made history as the first player in NBA history to record multiple triple-doubles with 20 or more rebounds and 20 or more assists!

Coach Scott Brooks who has known Westbrook since his rookie year in Oklahoma City, has decided to move Westbrook up on his list of all-time great NBA point guards. Westbrook now sits second right behind Magic Johnson. “Point guards don’t do what he does. They’re not built that way” Coach Brooks shares after witnessing another historic performance. For Westbrook the stats are cool but he just proud of how far the team has come. He prides himself on getting his teams to display their fullest potential so it’s definitely the assists for him, as he leads the NBA with 11 assists per game.“Me personally, I feel like I’m the best playmaker in this league,” said Westbrook.

On top of all of that, Westbrook is now on track to average a triple-double for the entire season which will be the fourth time he will have reached that milestone! As mentioned before, this late-season surge the Wizards are on, is getting them closer towards securing a spot in The Play-In Tournament. With Westbrook along with his All-Star backcourt mate, Bradley Beal, we can’t wait to see what’s to come.

[anvplayer video="4994435"] Russell Westbrook, along with the Russell Westbrook Why Not? Foundation hosted their first D.C. holiday drive through event earlier Monday, December 21st. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the drive through event was created to ensure every attendee's safety. New teammates, Deni Avdija and Cassius Winston came by to support Russell at the event. Russell passed out masks, backpacks, and signed pairs of his signature Jordan shoe to nearly 300 students at The Children's Guild in grades K-8. "This year has been tough for so many families across the country and giving back continues to be an enormous focus of mine. I'm so happy to be able to partner with The Children's Guild DC Public Charter School and give back to the community here in Washington D.C. My goal is to continue to connect with the inner-city youth here to empower them to ask, Why Not? when they're told they can't do something and inspire them to be the change they want to see in the world" said Westbrook. "The Children's Guild DC Public Charter School offers a unique, proven philosophy of education where children are valued and respected. Our mission to empower students for success in life aligns with that of the Russell Westbrook Why Not? Foundation," said Bryan Daniels, principal of The Children's Guild DC Public Charter School. "Receiving a new pair of shoes from an NBA star can make a world of difference in a child's life. We thank Russell Westbrook and the Why Not? Foundation for recognizing our students and making their holidays brighter, especially this year, after they and their families have faced so many challenges and hardships."

