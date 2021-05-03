Irv Gotti Apologizes For Remarks About DMX’s Death

Irv Gotti is known to speak his mind and share opinions without a filter. But last week, he caught a wave of backlash from music fans and industry peers after giving his take on what killed DMX.

During an interview with Chicago’s 107.5 WGCI, Gotti said X died from crack cocaine and fentanyl overdose.

“They said it was a bad dose of crack, and they said some drug fentanyl was mixed in with the crack and that’s what made him overdose,” Gotti alleged. “Then when he got to the hospital, he got diagnosed with COVID and he couldn’t breathe. You know that COVID messes with your respiratory system, so that’s why he had to get hooked up to the ventilator. But they said before he did, he was brain dead.”

50 Cent wasted no time blasting Gotti for his remarks on social media. 50 posted an audio clip of Gotti’s statement on Instagram, prompting producer Swizz Beatz to chime in. “Bozo moves can’t lie,” Swizz wrote in the comments.

Gotti eventually apologized for the remarks, saying he had love for X, and acknowledged that it may not have been his place to say what he said.

“Everything I said had been out there already.” He wrote below an Instagram photo of himself and X. “I did not break anything I said. But you know what, I understand. No one wanted to hear it from me. And for that I am truly sorry. To ever make people think. I don’t love my n***a X.”“I apologize for talking out of turn. In my defense, I honestly thought I wasn’t saying anything that everyone didn’t hear already,” he continued. “If anyone thinks the love I have for X is nothing but genuine unconditional love. Just look at our history. Really look at it. And there is no way you can think that. Love you X.”

In the wake of his passing, DMX was honored by his home state. The New York State Senate will recognize December 18, the late rapper’s birthday, as DMX Day across the state.

