WATCH: What You Need To Know — April 20, 2021:This Was Murder — Rep. Maxine Waters Threatened — Coronavirus Update

1. Chauvin Trial Prosecutor: This Wasn’t Policing — This Was Murder

What You Need To Know:

The case of Minnesota v. Derek Michael Chauvin is now with the jury. The prosecution spoke for the one hour and 45 minutes delivering the final arguments against the White former Minneapolis police officer accused of murder in the death of George Floyd.

2. Rep. Maxine Waters Threatened by GOP After Protest Comments

What You Need To Know:

Tension over the murder trial of Derek Chauvin and recent police shootings has made its way into the halls of Congress.

3. Coronavirus Update: Republicans are the Latest Group to Reject Vaccine

What We Need To Know:

As hundreds of thousands of vaccines are being administered daily, the parts of the U.S. that are lagging in getting their residents inoculated are beginning to mirror the nation’s political map: Red and Blue states.

4. Body Camera Footage Release Denied for Black Knoxville Student Fatally Shot By Police

What You Need To Know:

Anthony J. Thompson Jr., a 17-year-old Black student at Austin-East Magnet High School in Knoxville, TN, was fatally shot by police in his school’s bathroom, and the local community is demanding answers.

5. Goldman Sachs, Bank of America and JPMorgan Look To Avoid Racial Equity Audits

What You Need To Know:

The only way to effectively address racial injustice and economic inequality is a careful study of how Wall Street’s products and services have contributed to this imbalance.

