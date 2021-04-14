Kelly Price‘s 2021 looks way different from 2020. This year, she’s choosing joy and is sharing it with us through what she does best: MUSIC!

In an interview with Erica Campbell and GRIFF, Price opened up about the impact the coronavirus pandemic had on her life and how it inspired her new gospel song, “Dance Party.”

“It’s my way of getting the happiness back in my feet,” she says. “2020 took people by surprise in ways we couldn’t have imagined … and I told myself I was tired of crying. I wanted to have a Holy Ghost dance party.”

“Dance Party” comes from Kelly Price’s new gospel album, Grace, which was released on April 2. If you missed her interview with the Get Up! crew, press play up top!

Kelly Price Reveals How 2020 Inspired “Dance Party” Gospel Song was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Black America Web: