President Biden and Vice President Harris are set to visit Atlanta, GA on March 19th, as they hit the road on their ‘Help is Here’ tour. The tour is to bring awareness to voting rights policies being introduced by Republicans all over the country. Over 50 anti-voting bills currently being pushed through by Republican lawmakers, and Georgia has 7 of them being proposed right now.

RELATED: Voter Suppression Bills In Georgia: Companies Donating To Republicans’ ‘Big Lie’ Stay Silent

The President will also look to promote his the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan that he just signed into law. Biden’s last visit to the state was on Jan 4th, the day before a contentious Senate race.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

President Biden and VP Harris Set To Visit Atlanta March 19th was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Also On Black America Web: