WATCH: What You Need To Know — March 9, 2021: Case Against Trump — Biden’s New Executive Orders — Vaccinated Guidelines

1. Atlanta District Attorney is Building Her Case Against Donald Trump

What You Need To Know:

The investigation into Donald Trump’s role in the 2020 Georgia election is ramping up.

2.Biden’s New Executive Orders Seek to Advance Gender Equality

What You Need To Know:

President Joe Biden marked International Women’s Day by signing two executive orders aimed at advancing equality for women, particularly women of color.

3. Coronavirus Update: CDC Releases Guidelines for Vaccinated Americans

What You Need To Know:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidelines Monday for people who have been fully vaccinated against coronavirus.

4. Autistic Black Man Pardoned From Excessive Sentence for Car Crash

What You Need To Know:

Matthew Rushin, a 22-year-old autistic Black man, is scheduled to be released from Nottoway Correction Center on March 29 with a partial pardon granted by Virginia Governor Ralph Northam. Rushin was originally ordered to serve 10 out of 50 years for malicious wounding and hit-and-run for a head on collision in January 2019 that left 72-year-old George Cusick with severe brain injuries.

5. McDonald’s Black Franchisees Not Lovin’ It So Much

What You Need To Know:

Once again, McDonald’s (MCD -1.02%) has found itself in hot water, as proven by a new lawsuit alleging it pushed one of its Black franchisees out of numerous locations with corporate practices that amounted to racial discrimination.

