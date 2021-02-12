Ryan Destiny’s Black Opal Ambassadorship Is A Full Circle Moment

Ever since it was announced that Ryan Destiny was the official ambassador for Black Opal Cosmetics, I felt instant #BlackGirlJoy. Not only is the stunning actress/singer spreading her wings in the industry, but she’s also helping the brand show, melanin-rich makeup lovers, like myself that we have been seen. And at times where supporting Black-owned and founded brands is at an all-time high, Ryan’s presence will only take things into overdrive for the brand.

“I’m really blessed and honored to be a part of the Black Opal Family. I’ve been using Black Opal since I was 16 and it was one of those brands that were ahead of the game with including us and all different shades. And in a way that was also affordable for the 16-year-old me.”

And giving makeup lovers access to products that are made with brown skin in mind at an affordable price point is a top priority for the brand. Black Opal granted me the opportunity to attend an intimate chat with the team and Ryan herself to talk about all things beauty. And while I reveled at how beautiful she is, I also couldn’t get enough of her passion for the brand.

“I’m an actual customer and it’s just super cool that now I’m the face of the brand,” she continued. “With everything that has happened within the last year, it’s important to supporting black-owned businesses and brands. And this opportunity is something that came very organically for me.”

Ryan has always been a fan of the natural, everyday look. And since many makeup lovers are shying away from full-glam makeup beats due to the pandemic, the brand has plenty of products that can suit your needs — some that are part of Ryan’s everyday routine.

“I have a lot of go-to looks, but like I said I’m a very neutral person,” Ryan says. “But the lip pencil that I love is the – Black Opal “Get Lit” shade color. I just blend that with the new Black Opal Lip Oil and it looks like my normal lip with kind of a faux nude shade.”

Not to mention, there is one multi-purpose product that stood out to me: the Lip and Cheek Tinted Balm ($7.95, Blackopalbeauty.com). This essentially brings the no-makeup makeup look to life, since it adds the right amount of dewiness to your cheeks and lips (trust me, you’ll love it). I was sold once I realized that Ryan incorporates it into her natural makeup routine. Plus, it boasts a custom blend of natural cocoa, chamomile, and shea butter that conditions skin.

And there is plenty more where that came from! While some of the new products are available to shop at BlackOpalbeauty.com (the multi-use tinted balm), the entire product line will be hitting the e-shelves in the next few weeks. You’ll be able to shop the High Shine Lip Gloss, Precision Eye Definer, Precision Eye Liner, a slew of eyeshadow palettes, Colorsplurge Lipsticks in matte and cream formulas, the Oil Absorbing Pressed Powder, and the Invisible Oil Blocking Pressed Powder.

Black Opal, with the help of Ryan, is officially ready to give the girls what they need — products that are made for us, by us!

