WATCH: What You Need To Know — January 28, 2021: US Effort On Climate Change — Diversity and Inclusion — 100 Million+ Covid-19 Cases

1. Biden Orders Aim to Bring Environmental Justice to People and Communities of Color
What You Need To Know:
President Biden followed through on his campaign promise regarding climate and the environment by signing a series of executive actions during “Climate Day” at the White House Wednesday afternoon.
2. Changes in Military Policies Aim to Advance Diversity and Inclusion
What You Need To Know:
The Biden administration is making moves to foster inclusion and diversity in the U.S. military.
3. Coronavirus Update: BET, Tyler Perry Address Vaccine Concerns in TV Special
What You Need To Know:
BET & Tyler Perry are partnering for a news special to help address and de-stigmatize COVID-19 vaccine concerns within the Black community.
4. Grand Jurors in Breonna Taylor Case Petition to have Kentucky Attorney General Impeached
What You Need To Know:
Lawyers representing grand jurors in the Breonna Taylor case filed a petition on January 22 with the state House of Representatives to have Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron impeached.
5. Starbucks Steps Up Its Racial Justice Outreach With $100 Million Pledge
What You Need To Know:
Starbucks’ (SBUX +0.50%) new Resilience Fund aims to invest $100 million over the next four years to “advance racial equity and environmental resilience” in communities with a lack of access to capital required to grow businesses.
