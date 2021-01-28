VaShawn Mitchell recently debuted a new song called “Lift It Up” and also discussed going back to school to get his degree. Listen up top!

VaShawn Mitchell Debuts New Single, Discusses Going Back To School For His Degree & More was originally published on getuperica.com

