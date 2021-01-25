WATCH: What You Need To Know — January 26, 2021: Threats Against Lawmakers — Republicans Seek to Change Voting Laws — Remembering Kobe

1. Reports of Threats Against Lawmakers

What You Need To Know:

Now that the article of impeachment in the case against Donald Trump has been transferred to the Senate, both sides are preparing their cases. The question before the Senate will be, is Trump innocent or guilty of inciting violence January 6?

2. State Republicans Seek to Change Voting Laws in Wake of Trump Loss

What You Need To Know:

Republicans in states nationwide are wasting no time preparing for what could be an all-out battle for political control of governorships and the Senate in two years. On the agenda is a litany of new voting restrictions in response to the former president’s loss.

3. Coronavirus Update: Diabetes Medication Lowers Risk of Death From Covid-19

What You Need To Know:

According to a study in the journal Frontiers in Endocrinology, people with diabetes who take the medication metformin to treat the disease are at significantly less risk of death due to Covid-19 compared with those who do not.

4. To: Kobe Bryant, Basketball Legend, Philanthropist, Hero

What You Need To Know:

A basketball legend who began making headlines as a teenager at Lower Marion high school who morphed into a NBA superstar with fans all over the world. A husband to Vanessa Laine Bryant and a father to Natalia, Giana, Bianka, and Capri. These are the images and memories many have attached to you throughout your career.

5. Expansion Season: Rihanna Hires Goldman Sachs To Raise $100 Million

What You Need To Know:

Rihanna’s lingerie brand, Savage x Fenty, has engaged Goldman Sachs (GS -2.74%) to spearhead a $100 million fundraiser. Reportedly the capital raised could be funneled into not only an expansion into the European market, but also a line of athletic wear.

SUBSCRIBE to my newsletter, “What You Need to Know” http://bit.ly/2pRccKj

Also On Black America Web: