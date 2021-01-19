US Soldier From Ohio Arrested In Alleged Plot To Blow Up 9/11 Memorial In NYC

Cole James Bridges, a 20-year-old US soldier from Stow, Ohio, was arrested in Georgia on terrorism charges, said Nicholas Biase, a spokesperson for Manhattan federal prosecutors.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
Bridges, also known as Cole Gonzales, thought he was communicating with a terrorist organization called the Islamic State Group online about terrorism plots against the 9/11 Memorial and other targets in New York City when he was actually in communication with an undercover federal agent.
STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!
Biase said Bridges shared detailed instructions and advice on tactics of his plan and even went to the extent of providing manuals during the discussions.
Bridges was with the Third Infantry Division in Fort Stewart, Georgia and is due in court on Thursday. Story developing.
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Who Is Amanda Gorman? Here’s How She Won The 2021 Inauguration
- What They Wore: The Obamas, VP Harris, First Lady Biden and More on Inauguration Day
- Donald Trump Commutes Sentence Of Death Row Records Founder Harry O, Snoop Dogg Lobbied
American Domestic Terrorist Attacks Since 9/11
American Domestic Terrorist Attacks Since 9/11
1. Trump Supporters Attack Congress (2021)Source:Getty 1 of 14
2. Las Vegas Shooter (2017)Source:Getty 2 of 14
3. Virginia Tech Shooting (2007)Source:Getty 3 of 14
4. Pittsburgh Police Shootings (2009)Source:Getty 4 of 14
5. Gabrielle Giffords Shooting (2011)Source:Getty 5 of 14
6. Aurora Movie Theatre Shooting (2012)Source:Getty 6 of 14
7. Wisconsin Sikh Temple Shooting (2012)Source:Getty 7 of 14
8. Blooming Grove Police Shooting (2014)Source:Getty 8 of 14
9. Overland Park Jewish Community Center Shooting (2014)Source:Getty 9 of 14
10. Las Vegas Police Ambush (2014)Source:Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via Getty Images 10 of 14
11. Umpqua Community College Shooting (2015)Source:Getty 11 of 14
12. Charleston Church Shooting (2015)Source:Getty 12 of 14
13. Colorado Springs Planned Parenthood Shooting (2015)Source:Getty 13 of 14
14. Sandy Hook Elementary School Shooting (2012)Source:Getty 14 of 14
HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
US Soldier From Ohio Arrested In Alleged Plot To Blow Up 9/11 Memorial In NYC was originally published on wzakcleveland.com