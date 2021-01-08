Alabama Couple Who Kidnapped 3-Year-Old Charged with Her Murder

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

An Alabama couple accused of kidnapping and killing 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney has been indicted on capital murder charges.

Patrick Devone Stallworth, 40, and Derick Irisha Brown, 30, were charged last July with one count of kidnapping and one count of conspiracy to kidnap a minor victim, Trussville Tribune reported. McKinney was abducted in October 2019 while at a birthday party in Birmingham. The kidnapping happened at Tom Brown Village public housing community off of Messer-Airport Highway.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The Birmingham Police Department announced on Facebook at the time that Crime Stoppers was offering a $20,000 reward for information related to her whereabouts.

Stallworth and Brown were arrested after a tip led investigators to the vehicle they allegedly used to snatch the child. McKinney’s body was found on Oct. 22, in a landfill in Birmingham, after Brown directed authorities to a dumpster where the child’s remains were recovered.

Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney: Suspects who blamed each other are both indicted for MURDER, kidnapping of 3-year-old https://t.co/2UG7ii4pOy via @crimeonlinenews — Nancy Grace (@NancyGrace) January 6, 2021

Here’s more from the Tribune:

An autopsy found that the toddler was given methamphetamine and Trazodone, an anti-depressant and sedative sometimes used to treat insomnia, before she was killed and her body left in the dumpster. The autopsy found that she died by asphyxiation.

Stallworth and Brown have been indicted by a Jefferson County grand jury on charges of capital murder of a child and capital murder during a kidnapping, per PEOPLE. Brown claims Stallworth sexually assaulted Kamille before her death. The couple has no connection to the child or her family, according to the report.

“We believe this was something they thought about and acted upon. They saw an opportunity to take a young child, and they did,” Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith told reporters in October 2019.

If convicted, the couple face the death penalty.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: