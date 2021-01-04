The celebrity holiday heartbreak not only struck Tyrese and his wife, because PEOPLE is reporting actress Zoë Kravitz and her husband Karl Glusman are calling it quits after 18 months of marriage. Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman were first romantically linked in October 2016 and wed in June 2019. They married at the Paris home of the actress’s father, Lenny Kravitz.
“One year. **Not the year we expected… but I feel like if we can make it through this, we can take on anything,” he wrote. “I love you. More than anything.”
STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Report: NCAA To Relocate Entire 2021 Men’s Basketball Tournament To Indiana
- Zoë Kravitz Files for Divorce from Husband After 18 Months of Marriage
- Are We Surprised? Trump Demands Georgia Officials ‘Find’ Votes To Tilt Election In His Favor
HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
Zoë Kravitz Files for Divorce from Husband After 18 Months of Marriage was originally published on themorninghustle.com