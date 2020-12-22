via GospelGoodies.com:

Tis the season for holiday music and Brandon Camphor & One Way are back with something new!

The group released their Christmas EP this month called Christmas Joy and with it came a music video for the title track. “Christmas Joy,” the single/video, was recorded in a decorated home full of family, laughs and good spirits. Watch:

DON’T MISS…

Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir’s Brandon Camphor Speaks About Diversity Of His Group [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

5 Virtual Last Minute Christmas Gifts To Get Someone You Can’t See In Person

‘Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey’ Is The Magical Holiday Movie Black Girls Needed

HEAD BACK TO BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM

Watch: Brandon Camphor & One Way Debut Music Video For “Christmas Joy” was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Black America Web: