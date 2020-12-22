via GospelGoodies.com:
Tis the season for holiday music and Brandon Camphor & One Way are back with something new!
The group released their Christmas EP this month called Christmas Joy and with it came a music video for the title track. “Christmas Joy,” the single/video, was recorded in a decorated home full of family, laughs and good spirits. Watch:
DON’T MISS…
Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir’s Brandon Camphor Speaks About Diversity Of His Group [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
5 Virtual Last Minute Christmas Gifts To Get Someone You Can’t See In Person
‘Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey’ Is The Magical Holiday Movie Black Girls Needed
HEAD BACK TO BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM
Watch: Brandon Camphor & One Way Debut Music Video For “Christmas Joy” was originally published on getuperica.com