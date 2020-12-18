WATCH: What You Need To Know — December 18, 2020: Pay Anjanette Young — Coronavirus Update — Black Mother Mortality Rate

1. Pay Anjanette Young….Then Destroy the Culture

What You Need To Know:

Before there was Breonna Taylor, there was Anjanette Young. Ms Young could be someone’s mother or wife.

2. Black Woman Expected to Replace Confederate at U.S. Capitol

What You Need To Know:

Replacing the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee from the U.S. Capitol has moved one step closer. The proposed removal of the Lee statue follows the efforts to remove Confederate symbols across the country over the summer.

3. Coronavirus Update: Internal Emails Reveal Push for Herd Immunity Plan to Fight Pandemic

What You Need To Know:

According to a report by Politico, a top Trump appointee urged top health officials to implement a “herd immunity” approach to managing the pandemic, allowing millions of Americans of all ages to be infected by the virus.

4. 9th Grade Student Expelled After His Mom Expressed Concerns About Inappropriate Class Curriculum

What You Need To Know:

After Faith Fox voiced her concerns about Charlotte’s Providence Day school teaching of the play “Fences” to a majority White school, her 14-year-old-son, Jamel, was expelled.

5. The Black Mother Mortality Rate Increases Demand For Midwives In The $3 Billion Childbirth Industry

What You Need To Know:

There is a high demand for birthing professionals of color due to the recent awareness of healthcare discrimination against Black mothers.

SUBSCRIBE to my newsletter, “What You Need to Know” http://bit.ly/2pRccKj

Also On Black America Web: