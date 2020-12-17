WATCH: What You Need To Know — December 17, 2020: The Heat is On — Vaccine Side Effects — Sentence Commuted for Minnesota Juvenile Lifer

1. The Heat is on Politicians to Make A Stimulus Deal

Is America feeling the winds of change? After acknowledging the Electoral College win of colleagues President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell went to work on a stimulus package.

2. Judge Grants Access to Trump Tax Documents in New York Attorney General’s Investigation

In what is turning out to be a week of losses for Trump, the court system has dealt another blow to the soon-to-be former president.

3. Coronavirus Update: Vaccine Recipients Should Watch for Bell’s Palsy, FDA Says

Staff at the Food and Drug Administration recommend monitoring those who get Pfizer or Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccines for Bell’s palsy after some clinical trial participants developed the condition.

4. Sentence Commuted for Minnesota Juvenile Lifer, the First in 22 Years

Hours after a pardon board commuted his life sentence, Myron Burrell was freed due to new evidence proving his innocence in the shooting of 11-year-old Tyesha Edwards, who was killed in 2002 by a stray bullet while doing homework at the dining room table with her sister.

5. Can Steph Curry’s New Brand Save Under Armour And Rival Nike’s Jordan Brand?

Curry Brand, a collaboration between Under Armour (UA -0.94%) and NBA star Steph Curry is on a mission to compete with Nike’s (NKE +0.37%) Jordan brand.

