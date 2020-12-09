Sista Souljah to Release Sequel to ‘The Coldest Winter Ever’ Next Spring

Sister Souljah has announced that she will release a sequel to her bestselling novel “The Coldest Winter Ever” next spring.
Titled “Life After Death,” the new book will center around the protagonist from the original story, Winter Santiaga.
“Fans fell in love with the unforgettable Winter Santiaga, daughter of a prominent Brooklyn drug-dealing family, who captivated her lovers, friends, and enemies with her sexy street smarts,” read the book description on the Simon & Schuster website. “For two decades, fans have begged for answers about what happened to Winter.
“With her jail sentence coming to a close, Winter is ready to step back into the spotlight and reclaim her throne.”
When “The Coldest Winter Ever” was released in 1999, it quickly became a bestseller, and currently has over a million copies in print.
“Life After Death” arrives March 2, 2021.
