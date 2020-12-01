Join Tom Joyner, Sybil Wilkes, Kym Whitley & More For Special Giving Tuesday Virtual Event

What do Oprah Winfrey, Kamala Harris, Spike Lee, and Toni Morrison have in common? Besides being trailblazers in their respective fields, they are all graduates of HBCUs.

Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), established in the United States before 1964, have produced a wealth of leadership and service in our communities. Diverse leaders from throughout the Diaspora, such as Tom Joyner, Stacey Abrams, and Keisha Lance Bottoms, join the ranks of thousands of HBCU graduates who make a difference in enriching the lives of citizens nationwide (and abroad).

The Southern Area of The Links, Incorporated urges you to join them on today – Giving Tuesday – for their HBCU Capital Campaign to support the philosophy, core values, and ethics of community service benefitting HBCUs. With 57 of these institutions in the organization’s core focus area, your tax-deductible campaign donation will enable these viable educational creators to keep empowering its graduates to transform the landscape of America.

The Links, Incorporated is an international women’s volunteer service organization committed to enriching, sustaining and ensuring the cultural and economic survival of African Americans and other persons of African ancestry. The Southern Area of The Links, Incorporated is comprised of 80 chapters with 4,000+ members serving communities in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas and seven states which include Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Please join us for a special evening with national talk show host Sybil Wilkes along with event co-hosts Tom Joyner and Kym Whitley today from 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. (EST) / 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. (CST). The one-hour celebration will include an evening of conversations joined by celebrity guests Terrance J., Jacque Reid, Jawn Murray and others as we honor the HBCU legacy, celebrate their contributions, and raise worthwhile funds for students of these viable institutions.

