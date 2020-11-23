Release The Pressure: A Special 2-Part Interview with Tom Joyner

It’s time for self-care to be our priority – self-care that’s good for the heart.

Tune in on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 on the BlackAmericaWeb.com and Rickey Smiley Morning Show Facebook Pages to watch part 1 of a 2-part intimate conversation between Tom Joyner and the American Medical Association’s first female Black President, Patrice Harris, MD, MA, where Tom will reveal why he’s coming out of retirement to support the Release the Pressure campaign.

Topics discussed will include:

Stats that highlight the disproportionate rate of heart health and high blood pressure in the African American community in comparison to other ethnic groups in the United States and simple steps you can take to help change this

Impact of diet on heart health

How you can release the pressure

And much more!

Patrice Harris, MD, MA, a psychiatrist from Atlanta, was the 174th president of the American Medical Association, and the organization’s first African-American woman to hold this position. Dr. Harris has diverse experience as a private practicing physician, county public health director, patient advocate and medical society lobbyist.

Dr. Harris currently spearheads the AMA’s efforts to end the opioid epidemic and has been chair of the AMA Opioid Task Force since its inception in 2014. Dr. Harris continues to lead the task force as it works across every state to eliminate barriers to treatment, provide patients with access to affordable, non-opioid pain care, and fight the stigma faced by those with substance use-disorders.

49% of Black women over the age of 20 are living with heart disease

Release the Pressure is bringing together Black women from across America – reminding them to make self care a priority to improve their health.

Take the Pledge to Heart Health: “Make a promise to yourself to put your heart health before everything else” Take the pledge here.