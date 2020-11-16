Teacher Under Investigation for Telling Students She Has a Right to ‘Dislike Blacks’ During Zoom Class

Recently, Poinciana High School teacher Tracey Brown was recorded by students saying that she had “a right to dislike blacks” during a class about the US constitution that veered off topic.

She explained, “I was 16 years old and I was attacked on a MARTA train by a gang – wearing bandannas, gang sign, language of blacks in metro Atlanta,” she stated without proof.

LIKE BLACKAMERICAWEB ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

I was told to take to twitter so the link for a disciplinary action petition as well as the school’s contact page are in my bio. The teacher’s name is Tracey Brown and I go to Poinciana High School pic.twitter.com/c38HI8Xzo8 — ✨🌼ness💫✨ (@holasoynessa) October 13, 2020

Brown went on to blast the Black Lives Matter movement, stating: “What I have seen this entire summer is nothing but entitled, self-righteous individuals.”

Adding, “you’re implying that black lives are more important than anyone else and I have a problem with that.”

Several of her students shared footage of the exchange on social media, where it quickly went viral.

More than 1,900 people have signed a petition demanding that Brown face disciplinary action for her remarks.

“The student body of PHS does not support this injustice. Bigotry has no place in education, especially in today’s social climate,” the petition reads.

One black student told WTFV that he was “offended” by Brown’s comments.

At least one quarter of all students at Poinciana High School are black, and 63 percent are Hispanic, according to the school’s official website.

The Osceola County school district is now investigating. They have obtained a recording from the entire class period for context. Meanwhile, Brown has currently been reassigned to work in an area where she is unable to contact children.

Brown is a member of a local teachers’ union who have stated they will ‘ensure she gets due process’.

source: DailyMail

LIKE BLACKAMERICAWEB ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE