WATCH: What You Need To Know — November 9, 2020: The Real Work Begins — GA Voter Registration Amps Up — Black Girl Magic

1. The Long Wait, Joyous Celebration and Now the Real Work Begins

What You Need To Know:

Saturday began with viewers waking up to the latest counted ballot numbers popping up on the digital U.S. map boards on “Election Central” sets across the tv landscape.

2. Voter Registration Amps Up Ahead of Georgia Senate Runoffs

What You Need To Know:

With less than two months to campaign, two candidates for each of the two U.S. Senate seats from Georgia will determine the balance of power in the United States Senate.

3. Coronavirus Update: Relief Package Deal Not Likely to Come Before January

What You Need To Know:

A new coronavirus stimulus package is not expected before January, despite Biden’s election victory. Trump, who called for a major relief bill to be passed before the election, now has little incentive to approve a deal in his remaining weeks in office.

4. ‘Black Girl Magic’ Descends on the White House as Kamala Harris Makes History

What You Need To Know:

After a stressful, contentious election season and months of finger-crossing for many, it’s official. California Sen. Kamala Harris will become the next vice president of the United States, breaking several glass ceilings and making history, all in one fell swoop.

5. Hit Different: Starbucks Executives’ Salaries Tied To 2021 Diversity Goals

What You Need To Know:

Starbucks (SBUX +1.30%) is serving up more than cups of coffee to its leadership team next year, by tying executives’ pay to inclusion initiatives.

SUBSCRIBE to my newsletter, “What You Need to Know” http://bit.ly/2pRccKj

Also On Black America Web: