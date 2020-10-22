TONIGHT: The Willie Moore Jr. Show’s Big Med Interviews Jekalyn Carr

Gospel star Jekalyn Carr will be joining our very own Big Med for a Facebook Live conversation that will surely have everyone talking!
We’re going to be chatting about her new music, business ventures and of course, her new boyfriend. Don’t miss out!
Set your reminder below:
Follow The Willie Moore Jr. Show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!
CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE WILLIE MOORE SHOW LIVE FROM 3PM-7PM
Sign up for our newsletter:
HEAD TO THE WILLIEMOOREJRSHOW.COM
Also On Black America Web:
More From BlackAmericaWeb