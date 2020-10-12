COLOSSIANS 3:12-13 (NKJV)

Therefore, as the elect of God, holy and beloved, put on tender mercies, kindness, humility, meekness, longsuffering; bearing with one another, and forgiving one another.

EXPLANATION:

When the love of Christ lives in our heart, He empowers us to love our enemies!

Follow The Willie Moore Jr. Show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

Sign up for our newsletter:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Scripture For The Week: “A Forgiving Spirit” was originally published on 955thelou.com

Also On Black America Web: