Scripture For The Week: “A Forgiving Spirit”

The Wings Of Inspiration Bible

COLOSSIANS 3:12-13 (NKJV)

 

Therefore, as the elect of God, holy and beloved, put on tender mercies, kindness, humility, meekness, longsuffering; bearing with one another, and forgiving one another.

EXPLANATION:

 

When the love of Christ lives in our heart, He empowers us to love our enemies!

